Quebec flooding: Galipeault Bridge closed as water levels rise

As water levels continued to rise, Transports Quebec has closed the Galipeault Bridge, linking Île-Perrot to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on Highway 20, Sunday night.

Monday, commuters west of Montreal had to find other ways to get downtown.

The Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT) offered up free fares on both the Deux-Montagnes and the Vaudreuil-Hudson lines.

Officials also suggested using the Île aux Tourtes Bridge through Highway 40.

This is what steps looked like at the locks in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. Remember: they lead to a path. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/d3eTmatoLH — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 8, 2017

It’s the latest twist in a flood season that has been both historic and unpredictable.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announced Monday that more than 200 homes had been evacuated on the island of Montreal alone and almost 2,000 people have been displaced from their homes province-wide.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre 226 homes evacuated on island of Montreal. Water levels stabilizing. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/J3HJpnc802 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 8, 2017

The Canadian Armed Forces have deployed more than 1,000 troops in Quebec after a deluge hit several parts of Montreal.

Three makeshift dikes burst in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough over the weekend, making the bad flooding even worse.

The City of Montreal has extended its state of emergency until the end of the week, giving the city the power to order mandatory evacuations.