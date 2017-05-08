Suspended ex-employee barricades himself at Friendship Centre

An employee that has been suspended from the Indian and Metis Friendship Centre in the North End barricaded himself in a room there this morning.

Police got a call just after 9 a.m. and spent much of the day interviewing people at the building on Robinson Street.

They said that the man was not armed and not a threat to the public.

The centre has been dealing with inner turmoil after funding was cut at the start of the year.

“I believe that there’s the former leadership that wants to remain in control and I don’t know how they think they are going to be able to sustain themselves,” explained Caroline McKay, who says she is the receptionist as well as a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM).

McKay also alleged that the suspended employee broke into the building on the weekend.

“It looked like breaking and enter to me, and they cut the wires to the security camera. Now they’re here today, barricading themselves in the room, thinking that everything they did is all just and legit, never mind the rest of us that are trying to help the community.”

She also said that the man was not allowed on the premises before ‘barging into’ the building today.

“When he was given his letter for suspension, he just ripped it up. That shows signs of aggression. He’s working with youth, so there’s concern there.”

McKay and other members of AIM who appear to be employees said that they would camp out in the parking lot leading up to June’s annual board member election.