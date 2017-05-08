Okanagan schools open; some bus routes affected by flooding

Despite widespread flooding, schools across the Okanagan are open this week.

The City of Enderby is asking that those attending A.L. Fortune Secondary or M.V. Beattie only use water if absolutely necessary.

That city is under a state of emergency because high turbidity levels have left the water treatment plant unable to keep up with demand.

Staff are bringing bottled water to the schools for the students.

Washrooms will remain open.

Bus routes may be impacted by the flooding, namely Salmon Valley Road to Armstrong and the Sunnybrae areas.

New routes are being worked out.

The Central Okanagan School District also has bus routes affected by flooding.

Parents are asked to take their children to the next closest stop for pick-up.

Students will also be dropped off at the closest available stop to their regular stop.