Sinkhole forces partial closure of Highway 16 west of Edmonton

A sinkhole has forced the closure of a section of Highway 16 west of Edmonton.

The westbound lanes of Highway 16 between Range Road 73 and Highway 22, east of Entwistle, were shut down on Saturday. Traffic has been diverted to the eastbound lanes of Highway 16, leaving one lane of traffic in each direction.

Drivers are being asked to slow down to 50 kilometres per hour through the affected stretch of highway. Motorists should expect delays of about 30 minutes, according to Alberta 511.

Southbound Highway 22 to Drayton Valley is not accessible from westbound Highway 16. A detour has been set up on secondary Highway 759.

No wide loads are being allowed through the bridge between Evansburg and Entwistle.

It’s not known how long the closure will be in place.

Entwistle is located about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More to come…