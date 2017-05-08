Canadian Armed Forces helicopter rescues 3 men from boat off N.B. coast
Three men were rescued by a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter early Monday morning after their fishing boat ran aground and began to take on water in Miramichi Bay
The call went out to members of the Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA) at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A Cormorant helicopter was then dispatched from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s base in Greenwood, N.S.
READ MORE: Joint Task Force Atlantic releases photos of rescue of nine Newfoundland fishermen in Nunavut
According to Alex Roy, a JTFA spokesperson, three people were on board the fishing vessel.
“The three were hoisted on board [the helicopter] and transported to Neguac, N.B. where RCMP and Emergency Health Services were waiting,” said Roy.
Roy did not have information on the status of the three rescued individuals.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.