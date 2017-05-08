fishing boat
Canadian Armed Forces helicopter rescues 3 men from boat off N.B. coast

Three men were rescued by a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter early Monday morning after their fishing boat ran aground and began to take on water in Miramichi Bay

The call went out to members of the Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA) at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A Cormorant helicopter was then dispatched from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s base in Greenwood, N.S.

According to Alex Roy, a JTFA spokesperson, three people were on board the fishing vessel.

“The three were hoisted on board [the helicopter] and transported to Neguac, N.B. where RCMP and Emergency Health Services were waiting,” said Roy.

Roy did not have information on the status of the three rescued individuals.

