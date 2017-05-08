Calgary job fair encourages job seekers to head to Fort McMurray

A job fair being held in Calgary next week will showcase employment opportunities available in Fort McMurray as post-wildfire recovery efforts continue.

The Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce says stability has returned to the Wood Buffalo region and employment opportunities are available in a variety of sectors.

“At the same time, a lower vacancy rate also means rental housing is available at affordable rates and there are a variety of housing options for newcomers to Fort McMurray,” a Monday news release said.

The job fair will feature employers seeking workers for vacant positions in health services, administration, social services, early childhood education, sales, customer service, custodial services, management and athletics.

“After holding three local job fairs in Fort McMurray, employers are still finding gaps in their recruitment practices,” Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Alexis Foster said.

“However, some positions requiring specific skills, as well as those in the retail and service sectors, are remaining unfilled, which is prompting the need to attract new residents to our community.”

Representatives will also be on hand to talk to attendees about living in Fort McMurray.

The Discover Fort McMurray job fair will be held at the MacEwan Conference and Event Centre in northwest Calgary from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.