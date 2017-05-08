Flooding forces temporary closure of Lighthouse Mission

WINNIPEG – A Main Street service for Winnipeg’s less fortunate is looking for immediate help after flooding forced it to temporarily close it’s doors.

Lighthouse Mission, 669 Main Street, said in a news release a crushed drain pipe caused serious flooding, leading to loss of many food items in it’s freezer and pantry.

Joel Cormie, operations manager, said while they negotiate insurance coverage there is an immediate need for about $20 thousand.

Lighthouse offers food and clothing to many of Winnipeg’s homeless.

It’s been operating since 1911.