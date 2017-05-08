Saskatchewan Rush, Colorado Mammoth meet in West Division final

Tickets are on sale for fans looking to cheer on the Saskatchewan Rush as they look to defend their National Lacrosse League (NLL) title.

The Rush will be taking on the Colorado Mammoth in the best-of-three West Division final.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush hope to carry success into playoffs

The Mammoth downed the Vancouver Stealth 13-12 in the West semifinal.

Game 1 of the series goes May 13 in Colorado at the Pepsi Centre.

The series shifts to Saskatoon for Game 2 on May 20 at SaskTel Centre.

If the series is tied after Game 2, a 10-minute mini-game will be played immediately to determine who will move on to the Champion’s Cup.

“Our amazing fans have proven to be the seventh player on the field all season long,” Rush owner Bruce Urban said.

“SaskTel Centre and the 15,000+ loud and proud fans of Rush Nation will be out in full force as we make a charge to defend our title.”

READ MORE: Rookie Saskatchewan Rush defender turning heads with pinpoint shooting prowess

Tickets range from $33 to $70 and are available at Ticketmaster.

The Rush are the two-time defending NLL champions.