Crime
May 8, 2017 1:53 pm

Police release description of ‘suspicious male’ in Lambeth church arson investigation

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Police are investigating an arson at Bethel Baptist Church in Lambeth.

Matthew Trevithick/AM980
A A

London police have released the description of a “suspicious male” in connection with an arson investigation.

READ MORE: Fire at Lambeth church considered suspicious, police say

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to reports of a blaze at Bethel Baptist Church at 4212 Campbell St. N. in Lambeth.

Damage is pegged at $3,000 and no injuries were reported.

Police say a male seen acting suspiciously in the area at around 1:30 p.m. is described as 5’6, white, 13-15 years old, with short brown hair, clean shaven, and a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
arson investigation london
bethel baptist church
london arson suspect
london police arson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News