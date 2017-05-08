Police release description of ‘suspicious male’ in Lambeth church arson investigation
London police have released the description of a “suspicious male” in connection with an arson investigation.
Just after 10 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to reports of a blaze at Bethel Baptist Church at 4212 Campbell St. N. in Lambeth.
Damage is pegged at $3,000 and no injuries were reported.
Police say a male seen acting suspiciously in the area at around 1:30 p.m. is described as 5’6, white, 13-15 years old, with short brown hair, clean shaven, and a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
