Confirmed exposure to measles at Nova Scotia correctional facility

Health officials are confirming that residents of the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside have been exposed to measles.

The Public Health Authority says they offered vaccinations to inmates and staff at the facility on Sunday.

After an investigation, only one case was confirmed to be measles.

“In any situation where we have individuals sharing common spaces on a regular basis, such as a correctional facility, it’s important to act right away and do what we can to prevent further spread,” said Dr. Rob Strang in a press release on Monday.

Staff and inmates have been screened as a result of the measles confirmation and further testing will be carried out in the next few days.

The current outbreak of measles in the province is now at 23 confirmed cases