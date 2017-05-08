Kelowna flooding evacuation update

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is rescinding several evacuation orders.

184 Adams Road

214 Adams Road

222 Adams Road

1980 Ethel Street

543 Rowcliffe Avenue

3911 Old Vernon Road

Residents are now able to access their homes, but are being warned they may not have full services.

Late last night an evacuation order was expanded for 20 properties within Holiday Park Resort, 415 Commonwealth Road.

233, 234, 235, 236 and the unit opposite 233

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services at the reception centre at the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

The B.C. Government has announced that the Disaster Financial Assistance Program is available to residents of the Central Okanagan who have been affected by flooding.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 5 to Emergency Management BC and are available online at www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance. The program provides up to 80% of total eligible damage over $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000.

People who have sandbags in place are encouraged to leave them in place.

Travel is not recommended on Chute Lake Road because of washouts and poor conditions.