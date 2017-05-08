Central Okanagan flooding evacuation update

Evacuation orders have been expanded to several properties on Okanagan Indian Band IR #7 and in the District of Lake Country.
Okanagan Indian Band IR#7:
District of Lake Country:
Residents are asked to report to the Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at the Salvation Army Church at 1480 Sutherland Avenue (corner of Sutherland and Burtch) in Kelowna.
Upon leaving, close all windows and doors; shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers; latch gates close but don’t lock; take critical items like medicine, purse, wallet, key and take pets in kennels or on a leash.
In addition, Evacuation Orders have been rescinded for the following properties in the City of Kelowna:
Emergency Management BC has new information available for residents to consider when returning to their home after flooding.
Some areas of importance include the safety of drinking water, safety regarding electrical and gas utilities, food safety and caution surrounding removal of furniture and building materials.
The Emergency Operation Centre recommends all sandbags be left in place even if it appears that stream and water levels are dropping.
Conditions and weather can change without notice resulting in a return to high water levels and potential flooding.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
