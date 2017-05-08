Crime
May 8, 2017 12:36 pm

2 London officers charged following SIU investigation into ‘interaction’ in 2016

By Reporter  AM980 News

The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. are seen on Aug. 24, 2016.

Nakita Krucker / File / The Toronto Star via Getty Images
The Special Investigations Unit is charging two London Police officers in relation to the arrest of a 40-year-old man in the area of Base Line Road East and Wharncliffe Road South in June 2016.

Police were called to a plaza in the area in the afternoon hours of Thursday, June 16, where there was an “interaction” with the individual. According to the SIU, that interaction continued in front of an apartment building on Highland Avenue. The man was hurt and taken to hospital.

As a result of an investigation, SIU director Tony Loparco says Const. Theresa Clayton is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. Const. Jeff Lake faces one count of assault.

Both officers will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London on May 29.

