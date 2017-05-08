Man arrested and charged in Regina’s 1st murder of 2017

Regina police have laid charges in Regina’s first homicide of 2017.

Officers took a 51-year-old man into custody this weekend and say they are still searching for other suspects connected to the case.

The body of Daniel Dipaola was found in a home in the 700 block of Garnet Street on April 29.

On Saturday, Edward Genaille was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder in Dipaolo’s death.

Investigators do not believe he acted alone in the murder and are asking anyone with information to contact police or crime stoppers.

Genaille made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

He is back in court on May 10, and remains in custody.