Clean, drain and dry: preventing aquatic invasive species from entering Sask.

The Saskatchewan government wants people to be aware of the risk of bringing aquatic invasive species into the province.

Zebra mussels and quagga mussels pose a serious threat to Saskatchewan’s lakes and rivers.

READ MORE: New Sask. highway signs warn of dangers of aquatic invasive species

The destructive species have been discovered in Manitoba, Montana and North Dakota.

Officials said one of the best ways to ensure they don’t enter the province is through education and prevention.

“The province will continue to educate boaters and other recreational water users to clean, drain, dry boats, watercraft and equipment,” Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe said in a statement.

“This includes boaters visiting Saskatchewan, moving between water bodies, and returning home from out-of-province.”

READ MORE: Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Yukon agree to fight zebra mussels

The province spent over $450,000 in 2016 to prevent aquatic invasive species from entering Saskatchewan.

Authorities inspected 776 watercraft and 25 of those were decontaminated. Two of the watercraft had visible mussels attached to them, according to officials.

This year, the province is allocating up to $500,000 on initiatives to prevent the mussels from entering the province.

That will include a focus on inspecting watercraft entering the province from Manitoba and the U.S.

READ MORE: Sask. Resort Community Association seeking tougher zebra mussel regulations

Last week, the Provincial Association of Resort Communities of Saskatchewan called on the government to bring in stronger measures to keep zebra mussels and quagga mussels from entering the province.

A report to a Saskatoon city committee last year said damage could run into the millions of dollars if mussels get into the city’s water infrastructure.

Invasive mussels are virtually impossible to permanently remove once they’ve infested a waterway.

With files from Ryan Kessler