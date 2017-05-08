London launches new emergency notification system

The City of London launched Emergency Preparedness Week by unveiling its new Alert London emergency notification system.

Alert London is not an app, but rather a communication tool which will be used to provide emergency information to residents during an emergency using the delivery method of their choice.

Residents can register online, by mail, or by calling the city to receive emergency notifications by phone, text message, and email.

“Alert London is a state-of-the-art tool that allows us to provide vital information to Londoners in an emergency situation,” said London Mayor Matt Brown, who was at the event.

“We hope to never have to use it, but this is an essential investment in emergency preparedness that we are pleased to now introduce.”

During a large-scale emergency, city staff will use the technology to notify residents and businesses near the area which is affected through geo-mapping.

Officials say the system will be critical during situations such as hazardous material spills, boil water advisories, power outages, or severe weather.

“We encourage everyone to go online today and register themselves, their family members and extended family members,” Corporate Security & Emergency Management manager Dave O’Brien said.

“It’s a quick and easy registration process for notifications that could one day prove invaluable for the safety of your family.”

O’Brien says notifications will be tailored to each situation and could include instructions to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

For more information and to register, visit www.london.ca/AlertLondon.