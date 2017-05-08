School absentee rates high in Winnipeg’s Inner City

WINNIPEG – Advocates are pushing for change after new numbers show children are skipping school more often in certain areas of the city.

Three North End leaders will be at a Winnipeg Division School Board meeting tonight to ask school divisions and the provincial government to take more action to keep kids in school.

“If kids don’t attend school they can’t get an education. If they don’t get an education they can’t get good jobs and may not be able to meet their life goals.” Kyle Mason, Executive Director of the North End Family Centre and a St. John’s High School Grad.

Mason, Kent Dueck with Inner City Youth, Sel Burrows with the Point Douglas Resident’s Committee are teaming up to lobby for change.

They say St. John’s High School, at 401 Church Avenue, has a 16% absentee rate compared to the 3% at Kelvin High School in the south end of Winnipeg. They say this is a serious problem that is being ignored.

Youth without an education are more likely to become involved in gangs and crime, the group said in a media release.

“Many students not attending school come from families impacted by provincial departments. They are on assistance, are in Family Services, are foster children or they are involved with the justice system,“ Sel Burrows said. “These provincial departments need to support the teachers at schools like St John’s High School.”

“We are calling on the school board and the province to ensure these youths are involved in an education program. The education program may have to look differently than the standard system but the cost of the kids not getting an education is too high.” Dueck said.

The three community leaders will be making a presentation to the Winnipeg One School Board meeting today, Monday, May 8th after 7pm.