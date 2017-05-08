Blogs
The Stafford Show – Monday, May 8th, 2017

Millennials are shelling out so much money for weddings that one-third are opting out of the events that precede them, like engagement parties and bridal showers.

Didn’t catch The Stafford Show today? Here’s what you missed:

 

How to have a millennial-style wedding.
Wedding season is approaching! Stafford asks listeners to share stories of the ridiculous weddings they’ve attended.


Drought of basic human decency when it comes to filling city coffers.
Joe Warmington, Toronto Sun Columnist, joined Mike Stafford to share his story dealing with parking enforcement.


Canadians spending $33B to take care of elderly family members. 
Mike Stafford asks listeners if they’ve taken on the responsibility of taking care of their parents.

 

You can hear The Stafford Show live Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon!

