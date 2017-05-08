The Stafford Show – Monday, May 8th, 2017
How to have a millennial-style wedding.
Wedding season is approaching! Stafford asks listeners to share stories of the ridiculous weddings they’ve attended.
Drought of basic human decency when it comes to filling city coffers.
Joe Warmington, Toronto Sun Columnist, joined Mike Stafford to share his story dealing with parking enforcement.
Canadians spending $33B to take care of elderly family members.
Mike Stafford asks listeners if they’ve taken on the responsibility of taking care of their parents.
