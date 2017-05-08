New ‘It’ trailer reveals terrifying Pennywise behind wall of red balloons

A new trailer for It aired during the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, revealing the terrifying clown, Pennywise, to the audience.

“When you’re alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don’t even know they’re getting closer until it’s too late,” the new teaser begins.

The trailer for Andrés Muschietti’s upcoming film — based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel — shows members of “the Losers Club” exploring the entrance of a sewer system and arguing about whether or not they should explore deeper into the darkness of the sewer.

READ MORE: The first ‘It’ trailer is here to haunt your every waking breath

They find the shoe of missing girl Betty Ripsom and hear a terrifying cackle echo through the tunnel as a red balloon floats by.

The trailer closes with a zoomed-in shot of Pennywise, the manipulative clown who preys on children.

The wall of red balloons rises to reveal the clown’s smiling face.

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of "IT" from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

READ MORE: 13 horror movies for Halloween that are actually scary

The trailer doesn’t reveal much new information but it serves as a lesson to not follow any stray red balloons.

The first trailer for the movie adaptation was released in late March and it gave us our first look at the new Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård), originally (and terrifyingly) played by legendary actor Tim Curry.

In the story, seven kids are terrorized by “It,” a monster that’s able to transform into whatever people are afraid of. It is the embodiment of your fears: that is, It can take any form. If you’re afraid of birds, for example, It can transform into a huge bird that’ll peck your eyes out.

It usually appears in clown form to appeal to children and resides in the sewers under the town of Derry, Maine. Only kids and those who believe in It can actually see It, so adults aren’t really much help.

WATCH BELOW: First It trailer



It hits theatres Sept. 8.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz