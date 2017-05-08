Latest flooding info from the Village of Lumby

Due to the limited demand for immediate Emergency Support Services (ESS) the Village of Lumby reception centre, located at 2250 Shields Avenue, was closed at 8:00 pm today.

The Village will be closely monitoring the situation and will reopen the reception centre if deemed necessary. Affected residents requiring ESS services outside of regular office hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm may contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-888-800-6493.

The Village wishes to advise that the mandatory evacuation orders for the following properties are still in effect:

 1879 Faulkner Avenue (Units 1 – 10)

 2156 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 12)

 1886 Shuswap Avenue, and

 1746 Vernon Street

All evacuation alerts issued by the municipality also remain in place.