Urn with cremated ashes found abandoned in Red Deer County

RCMP are searching for the owner of an urn containing cremated ashes that was found in central Alberta on the weekend.

Blackfalds RCMP said the container was discovered Sunday near Range Road 283 and Township Road 375a in Red Deer County, along with other abandoned items that included a washer-dryer set and articles of clothing.

Police said there are no identifying marks on the urn.

Police are asking the public for information that may help find the owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from The Canadian Press