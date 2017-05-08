Church fire Abbotsford
May 8, 2017 9:57 am
Updated: May 8, 2017 9:59 am

Fire breaks out at Sevenoaks Alliance Church in Abbotsford

By Online News Producer  Global News

Fire crews on scene at Sevenoaks Alliance Church in Abbotsford early Monday morning.

Kevin Macdonald
A A

Abbotsford fire crews were called to Sevenoaks Alliance Church this morning after a fire broke out.

Fire crews on scene say the flames seemed to start outside the building and then travelled to the roof of the structure on Gladwin Road and Hillcrest Avenue.

The roof was recently renovated as part of a multi-million dollar project.

There is no word yet on how the fire started but it appears no one was injured.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford Fire
Church fire Abbotsford
Fire
Sevenoaks Alliance Church fire
Sevenoaks fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News