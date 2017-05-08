Fire breaks out at Sevenoaks Alliance Church in Abbotsford
Abbotsford fire crews were called to Sevenoaks Alliance Church this morning after a fire broke out.
Fire crews on scene say the flames seemed to start outside the building and then travelled to the roof of the structure on Gladwin Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
The roof was recently renovated as part of a multi-million dollar project.
There is no word yet on how the fire started but it appears no one was injured.
