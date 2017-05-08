Steven Seagal banned from Ukraine, Labelled threat to national security

Looks like Steven Seagal’s is not Above the Law this time.

The country of Ukraine has banned Seagal for five years for being a national security risk. No, the long-term ban has nothing to do with Seagal’s lethal weapon-like fists.

Instead, Ukraine says a decision such as this is made when someone “committed socially dangerous actions… that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine’s security,” according to a letter published to The Apostrophe.

The move comes after Vladimir Putin handed Seagal a Russian passport and told him he hoped their “personal relationship will remain and continue” during a meeting in the Kremlin last year.

The relationship between Russia and Ukraine is tense due, in part, to Russia’s backing of separatists in a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine.

This isn’t the first time Ukraine placed an embargo over Russia’s relationship with entertainment. The country previously banned Russia’s entry to the Eurovision song contest that Kiev is hosting next week.