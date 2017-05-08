How to save money at the 2017 Calgary Stampede

If you’re trying not to break the bank while visiting the Calgary Stampede, there are a few ways to save some money:

Visit on a discount day

Visit the 2017 Calgary Stampede on one of five discount days to save a few bucks.

Discount days are offered on July 6, 7, 9, 11 and 12.

CLICK HERE for more information on 2017 discount days.

Get free admission with a Calgary Stampede Lotteries ticket package

Purchase a ticket package for the Calgary Stampede Lotteries and get free admission to the grounds and discounted rodeo or evening show tickets.

Buy Stampede bucks at Costco

Purchase $50 in Stampede bucks for $39.99 at Costco, then redeem them anywhere on the grounds including regular-priced admissions, rides and games, food and beverages, parking, retail and tickets for the rodeo and evening show.

Stampede bucks are available in Calgary and area Costco locations until July 7, while supplies last.

Get Ride and Play cards at Safeway and Sobeys

Save over 25 per cent on midway rides with the purchase of a ‘ride all day’ pass or 60 discount coupons for $37.85.

Ride and Play cards are available at Calgary and area Safeway and Sobeys locations until July 7, while supplies last.

Buy Coca-Cola products at Mac’s for discount entry

Purchase two general admission tickets for the 2017 Calgary Stampede and two 500 ml Coca-Cola products for $27 at participating Mac’s locations.

Offer available until July 16 while supplies last.

Buy select Coca-Cola 12-packs for a 2 for 1 voucher

Participating retailers will be selling specially marked 12-packs of Coca-Cola products (355 ml cans) with white vouchers offering 2 for 1 admission valid Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Visit Weadickville

Located west of the Coca-Cola Stage and north of the Big Four Building, Weadickville offers inexpensive food and drinks from various vendors.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.