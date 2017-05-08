Rosie O’Donnell addresses troubles with daughter Chelsea: ‘Things have been rough’

Rosie O’Donnell touched on her troubled relationship with daughter Chelsea, Donald Trump and more in her speech at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The television personality briefly touched on a shocking interview her adopted daughter did with Daily Mail, in which 19-year-old Chelsea accused O’Donnell of coming at her with a bottle of wine.

“Things have been rough in my family in the last week,” O’Donnell, 55, told the audience in New York City. “Let’s just say I feel strongly Joan Crawford was framed.”

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter accuses mom of verbal abuse

Crawford, you may recall, had a tortured relationship with her own adopted daughter Christina. “I have an autistic toddler, she’s four,” O’Donnell added. “I would trade every teen in for autistic triplets. Not gonna kill them with a wine bottle.”

Afterwards, O’Donnell renewed her bitter rivalry with U.S. President Trump. “Why am I here, truthfully?” she said. “Well, first of all, I’m still vertical after Satan won. That to me is a major accomplishment for someone who suffers from major depressive disorder.”

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell claims Donald Trump is mentally unstable

“A lot of people have been saying that I never leave my house and that I spend all of my time tweeting mean s**t about 45,” she explained. O’Donnell followed her tirade with a mock-text to Trump: “‘F**k you, Donald. From the gays.’ Sent!”

Chelsea O’Donnell’s interview with the Daily Mail made headlines after the 19-year-old accused her adoptive mom of threatening to “kill” her.