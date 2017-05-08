2 in-custody death inquests set to start in Saskatoon

Two separate inquests for two people who died while in custody are scheduled to start Monday in Saskatoon.

The first is the long-awaited inquest into the death of Kinew James.

James, 35, died in January 2013 while an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre.

She was found unresponsive in her cell and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead from an apparent heart attack.

The inquest will run until May 19 at Court of Queen’s Bench.

The second inquest will look into the death of John Glen MacAulay at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

MacAulay, 46, took his own life on March 4, 2016.

He had been charged with second-degree murder in the May 2014 death of Norman Playter.

The inquest will run all week at the Sandman Hotel.

Inquests are required for any person who dies in custody unless the coroner determines the death was entirely due to natural causes and not preventable.

A jury can make recommendations to prevent other in-custody deaths.