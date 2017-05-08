Museum London kicks off renovation with hard hat art party

Halfway there.

Museum London hosted a party Sunday afternoon to celebrate passing the halfway point in its fundraising efforts for the Centre at the Forks.

Residents, along with community leaders, gathered for the aptly named Hard Hat Art Party at the museum, which is being renovated to include an innovative arts incubator for the city.

Museum officials announced they have collected over $2.15 million in pledges so far. The total cost for the project is $2.5 million, but they are also hoping to create a $1-million endowment for the centre as well.

“Not only is construction started, but the community has really got behind the project,” said Museum London executive director Brian Meehan.

“To reach 62 per cent of our goal at this fairly early stage is really encouraging.”

Those in attendance, which included Mayor Matt Brown and London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, contributed to a large mural made from part of the construction boarding and took part in a virtual reality tour of what the space will look like once it’s finished.

“Part of the project is to create a glass wall at the back of the museum, so when you first come into the museum, you’ll be able to see right out to the forks of the Thames. You’ll be able to take advantage of this wonderful setting,” said Meehan.

“What’s also happening is we’re doubling the size of our program space, we can do that much more to engage the community in a whole variety of cultural activities.”

The Centre at the Forks will house classes, performances, and an outdoor terrace overlooking the river.