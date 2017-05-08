Calgary police investigate ‘random’ drive-by shooting on Centre Street Bridge

Calgary police are searching for suspects connected to a drive-by shooting at the bottom of the Centre Street Bridge on Monday morning.

Investigators were called to the area of Centre Street and Memorial Drive at around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found two people inside a vehicle, neither of whom was injured.

They told police they had been shot at while travelling on Centre Street Bridge by someone in a vehicle travelling beside them.

In a news release, police said the shooting is believed to be a “random incident.”

The drive-by shooting comes less than 12 hours after shots were fired on in the nearby community of Tuxedo Park.

One man was taken to hospital after being shot in the 2900 block of Centre Street at around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.