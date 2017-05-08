Maidstone RCMP searching for missing elderly man
A A
Maidstone RCMP are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.
Royce Vizina, 76, was reported missing after last being seen around 3 p.m. CT on May 6 travelling eastbound on Main Street in Maidstone, Sask.
Police are concerned for his well-being as he may be disoriented or confused.
Vizina is five-foot ten and around 150 pounds with a slender build. He was last known to be wearing a hoodie with a blue plaid shirt over top and blue jeans.
He is carrying California identification documents.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vizina is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800, 310-RCMP if calling from Saskatchewan or 911.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.