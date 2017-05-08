Hamilton escarpment still feeling effects of heavy rainfall

Even though the rain of last week has moved on, the City of Hamilton’s Public Works department is continuing to monitor the face of the escarpment.

Public Works general manager Dan McKinnon says his department continues to see indications of further erosion after a mudslide closed the upbound lane of the Kenilworth Access Friday.

Homeowners on the beach strip were hit hard with flooding, due to the combination of heavy rain and high water levels on Lake Ontario.

McKinnon says it will take time for the water levels to recede. Lake Ontario water levels are about 0.5 metres higher than the 100-year average.

Over 85 millimetres of rain fell in Hamilton last week, from Monday to Saturday.