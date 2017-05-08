Weather
May 8, 2017 6:13 am

Montreal school closures due to flooding, Monday May 8 2017

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

Many schools are closed due to flooding in the Greater Montreal Area. Monday May 8, 2017.

The following school boards have issued statements in regards to closures due to flood conditions:

Lester B. Pearson School Board announced that all schools, centres and daycares will be closed (via Twitter).

Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board, St-Jude Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, lake of Two Mountains High will be closed (via Facebook).

Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys has shared a list of closures on their website.

The list includes:

Elementary schools – Joseph-Henrico, Beaconsfield, Saint-Rémi, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, du Bois-de-Liesse, Saint-Luc, Gentilly, Émile-Nelligan, Jacques-Bizard, Jonathan-Wilson, Sainte-Geneviève, du Grand-Chêne, Harfang-des-Neiges, Lalande, Murielle-Dumont, Perce-Neige, Saint-Gérard, Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Pointe-Claire, Saint-Louis, du Bout-de-l’Isle

High schools – des Sources, Dorval-Jean-XXIII, Félix-Leclerc, Saint-Georges

Specialized education centres: John-F.-Kennedy (Beaconsfield et LaSalle)

Adult education centres – Centre d’éducation des adultes Jeanne-Sauvé

Continuing education centres – Centre de formation professionnelle des métiers de la santé

The list will be updated as we receive more information.

