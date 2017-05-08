Montreal school closures due to flooding, Monday May 8 2017
The following school boards have issued statements in regards to closures due to flood conditions:
Lester B. Pearson School Board announced that all schools, centres and daycares will be closed (via Twitter).
Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board, St-Jude Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, lake of Two Mountains High will be closed (via Facebook).
Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys has shared a list of closures on their website.
The list includes:
Elementary schools – Joseph-Henrico, Beaconsfield, Saint-Rémi, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, du Bois-de-Liesse, Saint-Luc, Gentilly, Émile-Nelligan, Jacques-Bizard, Jonathan-Wilson, Sainte-Geneviève, du Grand-Chêne, Harfang-des-Neiges, Lalande, Murielle-Dumont, Perce-Neige, Saint-Gérard, Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Pointe-Claire, Saint-Louis, du Bout-de-l’Isle
High schools – des Sources, Dorval-Jean-XXIII, Félix-Leclerc, Saint-Georges
Specialized education centres: John-F.-Kennedy (Beaconsfield et LaSalle)
Adult education centres – Centre d’éducation des adultes Jeanne-Sauvé
Continuing education centres – Centre de formation professionnelle des métiers de la santé
The list will be updated as we receive more information.
