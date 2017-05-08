COMMENTARY: Why veto power for Hamilton’s mayor is a bad idea

Last week, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger responded to some softball questions during an event billed as the Mayor’s Breakfast.

In that session, the mayor indicated, to no one’s surprise, that he would seek re-election.

But Eisenberger also mused that a mayor’s veto on contentious issues at council would be, what he called “a useful tool” for himself and other mayors.

No kidding!

What mayor wouldn’t want the power to block a council decision if they felt it wasn’t in the city’s best interest, or maybe even the mayor’s best interest?

And there’s the rub; it’s a system that could be too easily abused.

True, many American cities have what is called a strong mayor system, in which the mayor does have a veto on some issues.

It should be noted that a mayor’s veto can be overturned by a two-thirds majority on council, but could you imagine how that would delay city business on Hamilton council, which has already perfected the art of procrastination?

The current system is far from perfect, but resourceful mayors right across the country seem to make it work.

Centralizing more power in the mayor’s office has more risk than upside.

We don’t need a strong mayor system, we need mayors who are strong!