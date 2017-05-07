Obama implores Congress to show courage in health care debate

Former President Barack Obama is calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.

The Democrat spoke Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston after receiving the Profile In Courage Award from members of the Kennedy family. The annual award is presented to an elected official who takes courageous stances, often at their own political risk.

WATCH: Barack Obama Full Speech 2017 Profiles in Courage Award

It was among the former president’s first speeches since leaving office and came just days after House Republicans passed a bill that would dismantle much of his signature health insurance law. It faces an uncertain future in in the Senate.

Obama did not criticize the GOP in his approximately 30-minute speech and never mentioned his successor, President Donald Trump.