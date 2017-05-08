Tiger-Cats focus on the trenches in 2017 CFL Draft

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats focused on the trenches early and often in the 2017 CFL Draft.

The Ticats used five their seven draft picks Sunday night on defensive and offensive linemen, including their first pick, fourth overall, on Calgary Dinos’ defensive tackle Connor McGough.

Blessed for the opportunity! Can't wait to get started! https://t.co/KfbLwAaqnm — Connor McGough (@C_McGough35) May 7, 2017

McGough, ranked 20th on the CFL’s top prospect list, is scheduled to attend the New York Giants mini-camp from May 12-14.

Hamilton went back to the Dinos in the second round, but went on the other side of the ball, when they took offensive lineman Braden Schram 13th overall.

With their third-round selection, 21st overall, the Cats scooped up defensive lineman Kay Okafor from St. Francis Xavier.

Hamilton did not have a pick in the fourth round.

In Round 5, the Tiger-Cats took another defensive lineman, picking Justin Vaughn from Fordham University.

The Ticats selected their first player at a skill position in the sixth round when they chose Guelph Gryphons receiver Jacob Scarfone 47th overall.

It was back to the offensive line in Round 7 when Hamilton made Brett Golding from Wilfrid Laurier the 58th overall selection.

The Cats wrapped up the draft by taking Montreal Carabins running back Sean Thomas-Erlington 66th overall.

Winnipeg made Iowa defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie the first overall pick.

Three players from McMaster were drafted Sunday night, highlighted by receiver Danny Vandervoort going third overall to the B.C. Lions.

The Lions may have tipped him off. Danny Vandervoort is headed to BC. #cfl #CFLDRAFT pic.twitter.com/MOxVIRJhPn — Chris O'Leary (@olearychris) May 7, 2017

The family in the back tho… We catch up with Danny Vandervoort from his hometown #CFLDraft Party ➡ https://t.co/gfb1tRgebc pic.twitter.com/NIXIZHNvCz — CFL (@CFL) May 8, 2017

Mac defensive lineman Fabion Foote went 12th overall to Montreal while Edmonton selected Marauders defensive lineman Mark Mackie 67th overall.