Calgary police investigate shooting on Centre Street

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a shooting in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

It happened at around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900-block of Centre Street and 29 Avenue N.W.

EMS said t one man was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable, non life-threatening condition with soft-tissue injuries.

Police are at the scene and continue to investigate.

This is the second shooting in the area this week.

On Monday, police said an injured man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight on Sunday. He died a short time later.

