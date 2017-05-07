Crime
May 7, 2017 7:46 pm
Updated: May 7, 2017 8:23 pm

Calgary police investigate shooting on Centre Street

By Reporter  Global News

Police at the scene of where a shooting took place Sunday.

Global News
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a shooting in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

It happened at around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900-block of Centre Street and 29 Avenue N.W.

EMS said t one man was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable, non life-threatening condition with soft-tissue injuries.

Police are at the scene and continue to investigate.

This is the second shooting in the area this week.

READ MORE: Victim in Tuxedo homicide died from shooting: family

On Monday, police said an injured man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight on Sunday. He died a short time later.

More to come…

Calgary Police Service
Centre Street Shooting
EMS

