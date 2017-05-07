Airdrie RCMP search for missing 30-year-old woman

Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 30-year-old woman.

Felicity Desjarlais was last seen at her home in Airdrie, Alta., on Thursday night.

RCMP said she may now be in the Frog Lake or St. Paul area.

Desjarlais is believed to be driving a silver Mercedes-Benz with licence plate number BHT 4142.

She is described as five-foot-nine, weighing approximately 165 pounds, and has black hair and dark eyes.

RCMP said she was last wearing a blue hoodie and multi-coloured leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP. ​