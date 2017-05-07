Soccer community mourns former Whitecaps youth player killed in Surrey crash

B.C.’s soccer community is mourning the death of a former Vancouver Whitecaps youth soccer club player who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey.

Seventeen-year-old Travis Selje died in hospital Friday after he was critically injured in the crash Wednesday night.

Police said at 9 p.m., they received a report of a serious crash on 64 Avenue, just west of the intersection with Highway 15. They were told a black Cadillac had been involved in a crash but did not stop. The Cadillac allegedly continued east on 64 Ave. and then struck the rear of a grey Honda Prelude.

WATCH: Police investigate Surrey crash

Emergency crews had to remove the roof of the Prelude to rescue everyone inside.

Three people from that car were sent to hospital, including Selje, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Following news of Selje’s death, a makeshift memorial was set up at the site of the crash.

Memorial at 176 and 64 #Cloverdale where 17 yr old Travis Selje was killed in crash @CKNW @GlobalBC @LordTweedsmuir pic.twitter.com/JAVxQEcm44 — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) May 6, 2017

Selje was a member of the Surrey United Soccer Club and also played for the Whitecaps’ residency program.

A statement on the Whitecaps’ website said, “Travis was a much-loved former residency player, teammate, and friend of many at the club and throughout the B.C. soccer community.”

A 22-year-old woman was arrested and released but could face multiple charges. Police say both speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

— With files from Amy Judd