Delays expected at 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive

Drivers can expect delays at 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive as intersection improvement work continues.

Delays are expected starting Monday morning as crews work on intersection improvements at 22nd Street West and Diefenbaker Drive.

Starting at 9 a.m. CT, both the eastbound and westbound median and left-turn lanes will be closed.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes, and if going through the construction zone, to respect speed limits, detours, signs and barriers.

Work on improving the intersection started last August.

City officials said changes were needed as traffic in the area is expected to double in the coming years due to city growth.

22nd Street has also been identified as a likely future rapid-bus corridor, necessitating the changes.

Officials said once work is complete, drivers can expect reduced delays, easier movements, and an overall safer intersection.

The latest work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on May 15.

