Czech Girl Scout threatened after photo goes viral, police get involved

The Czech Interior Ministry says that police are taking steps to ensure the security of a Girl Scout after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group went viral.

The ministry’s Center Against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats says the move was prompted by threats against 16-year-old student Lucie Myslikova that appeared on Facebook. No details were given.

The teenager was among about 300 protesters who confronted a rally of the far-right Workers Party of Social Justice on May Day in the second-largest city of Brno.

At one point, she was captured in a photo facing up to one of about 150 supporters of the fringe party.

Myslikova said on Sunday that she was worried by the threats of violence and appreciated the move taken by police.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement posted the image, by Vladimir Cicmanec, on its Facebook page, saying the girl, Lucie, was joining others to express support for “diversity, peace and understanding.”