COMMENTARY: Cranky? Blame the weather…

Have you noticed everyone seems to be in a cranky mood lately?

That is over-and-above the problem politics of the day, and your soaring electricity bill.

In true Canadian form, the reason may lie in the weather.

Its feels like eternity since we have strung two full nice days together, as rubber boots and umbrellas have replaced running shoes.

Preparing for more rain and localized flooding have gotten in the way of seasonal outdoor activities like gardening and cycling.

The Hamilton area received over 230 mm of rain in the month of April — the average is just over 70 mm.

No wonder our temperament has been, hour old, corn flake soggy.

But don’t fear, just like your mood, the weather will change this week offering a little more sunlight and a little less dreariness.

However, that does not mean you’ll be back into summer sleeves and shorts.

Because we could see frost.

Welcome to springtime in Canada, eh!

