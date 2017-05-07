balcony fire
May 7, 2017 2:51 pm

Balcony fire forces dozens to evacuate condo building in Southwest Calgary Saturday

By Reporter  Global News

The damage done to a southwest Calgary condo balcony after a fire Saturday.

Global News
The Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of flames on a balcony of a suite in the London at Heritage high-rise condo building in Southwest Calgary at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a balcony on the ninth floor of a multi-storey residential building on the 8000 block of Horton Road S.W.

Residents who were in close proximity to the floor on fire were safely evacuated, while crews battled the blaze.

The damage was kept to a minimum in the suite because of installed sprinklers, according to officials, but the the balcony suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported and fire crews continue to investigate what caused the incident.

 

