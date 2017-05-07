South Okanagan flooding causes area closures

High water levels are causing localized flooding in the south Okanagan.

There is a boil-water advisory for Electoral Area ‘F’ in the Sage Mesa area because of increased turbidity.

Indian Rock Road is now open and residents can go back to their homes.

Glen Fir and Chute Lake Roads are also closed.

In Electoral Area ‘C’ which encompasses rural Oliver, shoring work is being done with heavy equipment on the south bank side of Testalinden Creek below Highway 97.

Fairview Road is closed while there is localized flooding on Mckinney Road and Road 9.

Sandbags are being delivered by district staff in Keremeos.

In Electoral Area ‘H’, which includes rural Princeton, Similkameen, Tulameen, Osprey Lakes and Missezula, sandbags are being handed out for those experiencing localized flooding.

They are also available at the Erris and Hayes Fire Departments near Osprey Lake.

Anyone requiring sandbags can call the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-492-0237 or toll free at 1-877-610-3737.