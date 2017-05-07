Canada
Stettler man facing impaired boating charges

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
RCMP are reminding Albertans that impaired driving laws apply to boats and off-highway vehicles, after a 33-year-old Stettler, Alta., man was charged with impaired operation of a boat on Saturday.

Officers observed the man fishing on Buffalo Lake, which is currently closed for fish spawning.

Following a joint investigation between RCMP and Stettler Fish and Wildlife, the man now faces several charges including unsafe storage of a firearm.

He is expected to appear in court later this summer.

