Stettler man facing impaired boating charges

RCMP are reminding Albertans that impaired driving laws apply to boats and off-highway vehicles, after a 33-year-old Stettler, Alta., man was charged with impaired operation of a boat on Saturday.

Officers observed the man fishing on Buffalo Lake, which is currently closed for fish spawning.

Following a joint investigation between RCMP and Stettler Fish and Wildlife, the man now faces several charges including unsafe storage of a firearm.

He is expected to appear in court later this summer.