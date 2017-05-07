Tractor-trailer rollover crash near Rodney closes westbound 401, critically injures driver
The driver of a tractor-trailer was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday, following a single-vehicle rollover crash on the westbound 401 near Rodney, Chatham-Kent, OPP said.
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near Orford Road when a westbound tractor-trailer lost control and rolled onto its side, blocking the westbound lanes of the highway, police said.
Few other details have been provided, and police are continuing to probe a cause.
Westbound Hwy. 401 remained closed from Furnival Road to Orford Road as of 1 p.m. Police said late Sunday morning that all westbound lanes would remain closed for several hours for the investigation.
One left eastbound lane was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
No further information has been released.
