Buses replace 501 Queen streetcars till September

Beginning Sunday, all streetcars on the 501 Queen Street route will be replaced by buses due to ongoing construction and road work planned for the summer.

Several projects, including work at Cowell Ave., construction between Bathurst St. and Spadina Ave., the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the Eaton Centre west of Yonge St., and major road and track work west of Roncesvalles Ave., would have forced the streetcars to divert around the areas.

The TTC made the change so that customers wouldn’t be inconvenienced.

To accommodate the route’s large passenger capacity, 65 buses will be used at the busiest times of day.