May 7, 2017 12:27 pm
Updated: May 7, 2017 12:37 pm

Woman killed in fatal crash near downtown Edmonton Saturday night

A 35-year-old woman is dead after the Jeep she was driving collided with a Honda Civic Saturday night.

A 35-year-old woman is dead after two cars collided near 121 Street and 103 Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the woman was travelling southbound in her Jeep along 103 Avenue, approaching 121 Street when “she allegedly drove through a four-way stop and collided with a Honda Civic being driven by a male who was southbound on 121 Street.”

The Jeep then struck two trees before coming to a stop.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The male driver of the Civic was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say they believe speed is a factor in the collision.

