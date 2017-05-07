Brain cancer fundraiser in memory of 9 year old Winnipeg boy draws in hundreds

WINNIPEG — It’s not everyday that a family can take the most tragic situation imaginable and turn it in to a way to help others, but one Winnipeg family has done just that.

Marco and Suzanne Suzio have faced every parents worse nightmare. They lost their 9-year-old son Maddox to a type of brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

“Although our hearts are aching and our family no longer complete, we still fight on for other children and families who go through the pain of brain cancer,” Suzanne Suzio said.

In August 2014 the family lost their son Madox to DIPG, but they decided to host a Kids Dance Party in May 2015 during Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

For the third year in a row, the family hosted the party on Sunday and sold over 600 tickets to the event.

I can't think of a better way to honour the memory of a true champion @MadoxsWarriors #braincancerawarenessmonth @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/R08k39RKzE — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) May 7, 2017

The couple described the event to be similar to a wedding social, but for kids.

“It’s a party. We raise funds and everyone has a good time and it kind of just made sense to us,” Marco Suzio said.

100% of the funds raised goes directly to children’s brain cancer research.

Found our newest reporter and my new best friend! More or less hung out w/ me the entire afternoon as my superhero bodyguard@MadoxsWarriors pic.twitter.com/TLe0mXZAeb — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) May 7, 2017

The family also hosts another event to raise funds called the Superhero Run, which will take place this year on September 9.

The Suzio’s hope the fundraising and events they host can not only help raise funds to find a cure for the rare form of cancer, but they also hope it will raise awareness and create a conversation.