Police investigating a home invasion in east Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating following a home invasion in the city’s east end.

Emergency services were called to a home on Weir Street North shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, although they didn’t specify what kind of injuries he had sustained.

Authorities are still investigating and are seeking cooperation from the victim.

Police add that they’re seeking at least one suspect and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.