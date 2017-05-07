Frost advisory issued for London, most of southwestern Ontario

Area residents are being advised to protect or bring inside any frost-sensitive plants and trees before temperatures drop overnight tonight to a low of minus 1 C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a frost advisory covering London and most of southwestern Ontario, saying an unseasonable cold arctic air mass has parked itself over the region.

According to the advisory, temperatures in areas that see partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions and decreasing winds will see temperatures drop overnight to “near or a couple degrees below the zero degree mark,” resulting in widespread frost.

Crops in frost-prone areas may also be damaged by the temperature drop, the advisory says.

“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops,” reads the advisory.

Environment Canada says London will see clear skies overnight with a low of minus 1 C, and sunny skies and a high of 9 C on Monday.