Frost advisory in effect for GTA, southern Ontario

A frost advisory has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario, as a cold artic air mass makes its way over the area.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to drop right down to the freezing mark with widespread frost likely for most areas across the southern part of the province.

If you have outdoor plants that are tender in nature, you’re being advised to bring them indoors overnight.

The agency also recommends to take preventative measures and to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Meteorologist Rob Kuhn tells Talk Radio AM640, “we’ll be able to wear spring gear until tonight, but Monday morning will not be sleeve or shirt weather. “

Khun adds it’s not unusual to get Frost Advisories in the month of May and at this point, it’s too early to tell what our temperatures will be like for Mother’s Day next Sunday.

A Frost Advisory is issued when the temperature plunges to the zero degree mark.